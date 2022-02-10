Allina Health is inviting the public to send notes, drawings or cards to say thank you to health care works for their work during the pandemic. 

Submissions will be distributed to care teams in clinical settings throughout the Allina Health system. 

Send gratitude notes by Feb. 28 to: Allina Health MR: Gratitude Notes, 10111 2925 Chicago Ave Minneapolis, MN 55407

To direct a submission to go to a specific Allina Health location write that on a separate piece of paper. Do not to address them to a specific person.

People can also send a digital note at: allinahealth.wufoo.com/forms/gratitude-notes.

