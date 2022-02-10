Allina Health invites public to send gratitude notes Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allina Health is inviting the public to send notes, drawings or cards to say thank you to health care works for their work during the pandemic. Submissions will be distributed to care teams in clinical settings throughout the Allina Health system. Send gratitude notes by Feb. 28 to: Allina Health MR: Gratitude Notes, 10111 2925 Chicago Ave Minneapolis, MN 55407To direct a submission to go to a specific Allina Health location write that on a separate piece of paper. Do not to address them to a specific person.People can also send a digital note at: allinahealth.wufoo.com/forms/gratitude-notes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Lifelong city caretaker retiring after 41 years School Board weighs budget reduction options Upcoming Events Feb 10 Community Dinner Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10 Burger Basket Night Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices