Rice County property owners recently received a Notice of Valuation and Classification for Taxes Payable for 2023. This form notifies property owners of the market value and classification of their property for 2022. Property taxes paid in 2023 will be based on this classification.
The notices list dates and times of local board of appeal and equalization and alternative meetings.
Property owners who believe their property information is not correct, disagree with the valuation or classification or have questions about their notice should first contact their assessor at 507-332-6102.
All property owners can attend the open book meeting in Faribault to have a one-on-one discussion with the assessor. Assessors will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the Rice County Government Services Building. Often concerns can be resolved at this level. The assessor will advise about further appeal rights if needed.
Residents who wish to appeal who live in a jurisdiction with a local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting must start with their local board before advancing to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Board of Appeal and Equalization meetings are at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 in Forest Township and 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 in Wells Township.
Rice County’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. June 15 at the Rice County Government Services Building.