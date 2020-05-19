Each year, the Postal Service designates the third full week of May as Mailbox Improvement Week to encourage customers on city motorized, rural, or contract delivery service routes to examine and, where necessary, improve the appearance of their mailboxes.
Neat, attractive mailboxes make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas. Mailbox Improvement Week calls attention to the need for providing mailboxes that are:
1. Approved by the Postmaster General.
2. Fully operational.
3. Designed to protect the mail from weather.
4. Safe to use.
5. Conveniently located.
6. Neat in appearance.
7. Large enough within allowable size limits to support the customer’s daily mail and package volume.
Mailboxes designed to meet these seven important requirements help delivery and collection operations while improving service to the entire route.
For more information about replacing your mailbox, go to https://www.usps.com/manage/mailboxes.htm.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.