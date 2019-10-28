The Faribault Area Community Band wants to attract more adults who have not played their instrument in years, but yet want an outlet to try again. Some instrument rentals available. Clarinets are especially needed, but all instruments are gladly accepted.
It's okay to lip sync through first practice, as many current members did the same. Practices are on Sunday nights and the Christmas concert date is not set yet, but the band will have five practices before the concert.
Call band facilitator at 612-816-7362 for more information.