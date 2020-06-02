On Friday, the Daily News and People’s Press won’t be in mailboxes or on newsstands. Instead, you’ll find it on our website.
The effects of COVID-19 on the local, state and national economies and the newspaper industry is accelerating the publications parent company’s plans to concentrate more of our resources on our digital products at our Adams Publishing Group newspapers.
On June 1, the Faribault Daily News and Owatonna People’s Press began a four-day-a-week printing schedule. Print editions of the Daily News and People’s Press will be distributed to subscribers and single-copy readers Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The electronic replica, our e-edition, will continue to be available online and free to subscribers every day, including Fridays. Click on the icon on the top left of the home page to access the e-edition.
The Daily News and People’s Press will continue to publish local news throughout the day on faribault.com and owatonna.com. The goal of this change is to grow our newsroom; not constrict.
“We will continue to maintain an ardent commitment to our printed products,” said APG Media of Southern Minnesota President Steve Fisher. “Print continues to be an incredibly effective medium for advertising messages, news and entertainment; our consumers’ needs have expanded.
“Most of all, we are committed to our communities, and committed to providing an independent voice. We need to take the appropriate steps to make sure that our resources are devoted to making certain that the Daily News and People’s Press can fulfill the news coverage needs for years to come.”
Subscribers needing help logging on to the newspaper website or accessing the e-edition should call 507-333-3111.