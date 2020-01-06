Since there is a critical need for blood and platelet donors after the holidays, Red Cross and NFL teamed up to offer donors a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl. Those who give blood and platelets between Jan. 1-19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live.
One winner will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, and a $500 gift card for expenses.
Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give. In fact, AAA estimated that a record 115.6 million Americans traveled during the holiday period of Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.
See RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information. Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Appointments available in Faribault:
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Two Rivers Health Center, 1819 Second Ave. NW
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Hy-Vee, 1920 NW Grant St.
1 - 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Two Rivers Health Center, 1819 Second Ave. NW
1 - 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Peace Lutheran Church, 213 Sixth Ave. SW
11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, American Legion Post 43, 112 Fifth St. NE