Bagels & Birds — 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Enjoy bagels and coffee while watching birds through the windows on the wild. A naturalist will be available to answer bird-related questions. Binoculars will be available for use as well.
Free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is requested.
Science Days — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Students can register for one class, or bring a lunch and stay for both. For first through fifth graders.
Batty About Bats: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Forests and Feathers: 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Fee is $10 per person, per program. Pre-register required by Monday, Oct. 11.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 26.
For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Explore different types of seeds Oct. 12 and learn colors with leaves Oct. 26.
Little Sprouts is a parent child class, held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, exploring the natural world. Each week has planned educational activities and nature-play time. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the class will be mainly outside. Masks are required when inside the building.
Fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-register by the Monday before the program.
Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. over MEA Break, Oct. 20-22.
Day-long camps open to kindergarten through fifth grade students for outdoor recreation and activities to interact with, discover, and understand nature. Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the camp will be mainly outside. Masks are required when inside the building.
In an effort to make these programs accessible to the whole community, Adventure Day costs are supplemented by generous donors.
Suggested fee is $50 per person, with optional before and aftercare for an extra $10. Pre-register by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
For more information or to register, call 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.