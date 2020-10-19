Adult Night Out: Campfire Nature Trivia — from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at River Bend's Amphitheater.
Dress for the weather, bring a flashlight and camp chair as the wooden amphitheater will be cold. Open to adults — $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 21. For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Science Days — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. For homeschool families, co-ops, and distance learners to experience all of the seasons at River Bend. Students can register for one class, or for both.
Nature Notes on Fall Phenology at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Learn how to document the
changes you see in nature, especially in transitional seasons of fall and spring.
Creatures of the Night at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — Discover what adaptations they have to help them navigate at night.
Open to sixth through eighth graders — $10 per person, per program. Pre-
registration is required by Friday, Oct. 23.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/sciencedays.