Rice County Area United Way invites local nonprofits experiencing needs specifically resulting from COVID-19 to apply for funding. Rice County Area United Way recently received $20,000 from Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund of the Minnesota Council on Foundations to re-grant to local nonprofits.
“The funding will help nonprofits weather this storm and recover with renewed vigor,” said Penny Hillemann, executive director of Rice County Area United Way.
One hundred percent of the funds received for redistribution by Rice County Area United Way will go directly to nonprofits for general operating expenses, and every effort will be made to expedite funding, according to Hillemann.
Grant criteria
Awards will be made to Rice County area nonprofits impacted by:
• Coronavirus — Grants will help them address needs specifically created by COVID-19.
• Inequity — Special consideration will be given to requests by organizations serving populations that were already experiencing structural inequities and are currently experiencing disproportionate effects from the coronavirus.
• Unmet needs — Nonprofits experiencing lack of access to other resources will be prioritized.
How to apply
Funding requests will be accepted through Monday, September 30. Learn more and apply by visiting ricecountyunitedway.org/mdrp-grants.
Rice County Area United Way was formed from the 2019 merger of the United Way of Faribault and Northfield Area United Way. Donations stay local, improving the lives of people who live and work in our community. Rice County Area United Way is dedicated to helping local nonprofits cope with the current crisis, including the recent management of a COVID-19 Relief Fund for local agencies.