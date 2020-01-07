Camp Omega hosted its annual Youth Servant Leaders/High School Retreat over the weekend between Christmas and New Year.
YSL are high school age volunteers who assist the guides — known as counselors — during summer camp. The retreat provides an opportunity for participants to renew and build on close friendships created during their one week of service at summer camp, and also to meet others who served during other weeks.
The theme of the retreat was "Known and Loved." It was emphasized through Bible studies that even though God knows everything about us, His love is unconditional and unending.
All of the activities revolved around enjoying the beauty of God's creation at Camp Omega, including cutting and riding on an outboard motor-powered ice carousel on the lake, day and night-time tubing and creating snow sculptures.
In the days following this retreat, the camp hosted a reunion for the guides, providing them with an opportunity to reflect upon the excitement and rewards of serving together during the summer camp season.