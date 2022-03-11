Road load restrictions start soon Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11, 2022 Updated 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Spring road restrictions on Rice County state aid highways and county roadways go in to effect Monday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a notice that load restrictions on the state highway system in the south, southeast and metro frost zones go in to effect Monday.Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.The spring load restriction map is posted at www.co.rice.mn.us/267/Highway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Restriction Roadway Highway Transports Internet Load Map Rice County Frost Zone Spring State Aid Highway System Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drug supplier sentenced to probation in overdose death Faribault man sentenced for burglary, fleeing, drug crimes School Board approves $1 million in cuts More apartments, senior housing coming to Faribault Some downtown AC units going out the window Upcoming Events Mar 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11 Friday Fish Fry Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11 The Jimmy's Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices