Spring road restrictions on Rice County state aid highways and county roadways go in to effect Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a notice that load restrictions on the state highway system in the south, southeast and metro frost zones go in to effect Monday.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

The spring load restriction map is posted at www.co.rice.mn.us/267/Highway.

