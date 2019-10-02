Absentee voting ends Monday, Nov. 4. A completed application to vote absentee is required.

Application request options:

• Email kzavoral@faribault.k12.mn.us

• Write to Faribault Public Schools Superintendent's Office, Attn.: Kathy Zavoral

710 17th St. SW

Faribault, MN 55021

• Call Faribault Public Schools Superintendent's Office at 507-333-6010.

• Download an application at https://bit.ly/2TLX8Z0

VOTING PROCESS:

Voters may vote by absentee ballot in person from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Fridayat the Faribault Public Schools District Office, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault, MN 55021 until Nov. 1. In person voting takes place from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

