The Faribault Area Community Band has been having lowkey "pop up" ensembles around town this summer. This Wednesday, from 4 to 5 p.m. they will play at Central Park's Farmers Market. The band members socially distance, and ask that attendees bring chairs so they can also "distance" appropriately. The band is open to provide these ensembles for other events around town, as well. For questions or to schedule call the band hotline at 507-301-5632. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Area Community Band)