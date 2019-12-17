The District 656 school board is seeking applicants for its open seat.
The school board was left with a vacancy when chair John Currie announced his resignation Nov. 30. Whoever replaces Currie will complete his term, which expires in December 2020.
Applicants can submit a resume and cover letter entailing why they want to join the school board and the strengths they would bring to the board, either in person or by mail to the district office at 710 17th St. SW Faribault, MN 55021, or by email to Kathy Zavoral in the superintendent’s office at kzavoral@faribault.k12.mn.us. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 10. The School Board will then begin reviewing applications and conducting interviews.
The District 656 school board represents community residents dedicated to providing a quality education for district children. The school board is a policy-making body under which the superintendent and district leadership team guide the district.