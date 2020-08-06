Although there will not be the usual opportunity to gather for the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, the State Fair created the Minnesota State Fair Online Marketplace, as well as four virtual competition showcases for fair guests to enter and showcase their creativity.
The Marketplace is a searchable hub to help fair fans support their favorite State Fair merchandise vendors and discover new shopping surprises. Currently featuring 240 vendors, many of them will offer State Fair deals and special merchandise, and will be available through Dec. 31, so it is a perfect place for holiday shopping.
There will be the hard-to-find gifts and gadgets, handmade and made-in-Minnesota goods, foodie fun, upcycled décor, helpful home services, hobby gear, treats for furry friends, apparel and more. Each vendor promotional page will include a description of the business and what they sell, website link, photo of their State Fair space, location at the 2019 State Fair and contact information. Guests can do their shopping at mnstatefair.org/fair-finder/shops.
The Minnesota State Fair competition department is offering four virtual showcases for 2020. Entry photos will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. State Fair staff picks will be announced on the fair’s social media channels between Aug. 28 and Sept. 7.
The showcases include:
• Cookie Decorating: Decorate cookies depicting a favorite fair activity.
• Crop Art: Join in virtually for the beloved crop art tradition.
• K-12 Artwork and Photography: Students are welcome to submit their artwork and photography.
• Quilt On-A-Stick: One of the fair’s most unique competitions, features the 2020 theme, “Fishing in Minnesota: The One That Got Away.”
Find more information on each showcase and how to enter at mnstatefair.org/competitions/competition-2020.
The show will go on for the 2020 Fine Arts Exhibition of Minnesota. This one-of-a-kind showcase will feature amazing work by hundreds of artists from across the state selected through an online juried competition. Fair fans can get an up-close opportunity to view the exhibition during special in-person gallery showings from Aug. 27 through Sept. 7, in the Fine Arts Center on the State Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 each and currently on sale. The exhibition will be available later this summer in a free video-recorded tour and online catalog at mnstatefair.org/competitions/fine-arts/fine-arts-exhibition-event.