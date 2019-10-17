Deer hunters can find videos about how to get their deer sampled for chronic wasting disease, how to quarter a deer, cape a trophy deer and remove lymph nodes from a deer on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website at mndnr.gov/cwd/videos.html. The videos provide valuable information related to CWD, and can help hunters meet carcass movement restrictions if hunting out of state or within a CWD management or control zone. Details about CWD testing requirements are available at mndnr.gov/cwd.
What is the statewide buck limit for hunters?
Throughout most of Minnesota, the bag limit for antlered bucks is one. In specific deer permit areas in the southeast corner of the state the bag limit is one antlered buck per license type, making the limit three total bucks. In permit areas 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649 and 655 in southeast Minnesota, one buck can be taken on an archery license, one buck can be taken on a firearms license and one buck can be taken on a muzzleloader license. Additionally, hunters in these permit areas can take an unlimited number of antlerless deer. Deer hunting regulations can be found at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.
Rules for portable stands on wildlife management areas
Hunters planning to use portable stands on wildlife management areas are reminded to check regulations to know when they need to remove stands after hunting. In most of the state, leaving stands overnight on WMAs is not allowed and the stands must be removed at the end of the day.
In a specific portion of northwestern Minnesota, roughly north of Thief River Falls and west of Warroad, portable stands can be left out overnight on WMAs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.
Regulations about portable stand use on other types of public land besides WMAs can differ. Hunters should consult the hunting regulations at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting, and always wear a safety harness when using an elevated stand.
Hunters can use leashed dogs to track wounded deer or bear
A hunting regulations change allows Minnesota hunters to use a leashed dog to locate and retrieve a wounded deer or bear.
The person attempting to locate the animal must have a valid license to take the deer or bear, or the dog handler must be accompanied by a hunter with a valid license. People must wear blaze orange/pink. Any light used must be an artificial light carried in the hand or attached to the person. The dog must be on a leash no longer than 30 feet and the dog owner or handler must physically control the leash at all times. Finally, the dog owner’s name and telephone number must be on the dog while it’s being used to locate a wounded deer or bear.
These requirements can be found on page 61 of the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations book, online at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting.