The Faribault Compost Site at 214 N.E. 14th St. will closing for the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The hours of operation until then are as follows:
Mondays and Wednesdays: 1-7 p.m.
Saturdays: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Anyone requiring compost services after Nov. 24, can use Rice County compost/recycling center at 3800 145th St., Dundas. The facility is open from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but closed on legal holidays
Call Rice County’s recycling hotline at 507-332-6833 or visit co.rice.mn.us/226/Yard-Waste for other composting information and options.