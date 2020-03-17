Minnesota’s Clara Ueland played a major role in the quest for suffrage at the beginning of the 20th century.
Ueland was born in Ohio in 1860. Nine years later she moved to Faribault with her widowed mother and brother where they lived for three years before moving to Minneapolis. When she graduated from high school at 17, she taught seventh and eighth grades.
At the beginning of the 20th century, many women had gained experience as club members and college graduates and formed a core of trained, articulate advocates like Ueland Ueland, who could make suffrage a reality. Ueland had acquired skills as a teacher, managing a large household and apprenticeship as a community activist. She was highly influential and well respected. She and her husband, influential Norwegian lawyer Andreas Ueland, raised seven children. Ueland taught kindergarten in her home and helped establish kindergartens in the Minneapolis Public Schools. During this time Ueland felt the need to work for the suffrage effort.
She served as president of the Minnesota Women’s Suffrage Association from 1914 until 1920.
She respected early suffrage leaders for their courage but favored restraint and order.
She prioritized outreach outside the Twin Cities, visited outlying cities to give speeches and organized women to influence policy makers. She was efficient, organized and had shrewd political insight. She didn’t fear to express her beliefs or deal with disagreement as long as behavior was civil. Her ability as a leader was largely due to the fact that she could expect more of others because she gave so much of herself.
Ueland, about 1914
“If I can be, in any small way, instrumental in gaining the franchise for the women of Minnesota, I shall feel that I have been allowed to be of real use.”
Ueland’s leadership helped them through many challenges; by women’s Anti-suffrage organizations, by other suffrage groups with different tactics, and the hardships of World War I as well as the change of focus from single states to a federal effort.
In 1919 she and the women of the US celebrated the passage of the 19th Amendment and its ratification by the Minnesota legislature.
Ueland, September 1919
“Today is the commencement rather than the end of our work.”
With ratification of the 19th amendment, the MWSA became the Minnesota League of Women Voters and Ueland served as its first president and worked to advance welfare legislation.