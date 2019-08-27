The fall story time session begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. The regular schedule is Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
The last story time of 2019 will be on Thursday, Dec. 5. Story time will then be on a brief hiatus until Tuesday, Jan. 7 when we will resume with the same schedule.
Join us at the library for stories, songs, and fun. Story time is intended for children from birth through age 6 with an actively participating adult caregiver. It encourages language development and fosters a love of books and a lifetime of learning. Parents and caregivers will also learn about early literacy and get tips on how to help their child become ready to read. No registration necessary.
For more information on programs for children and youth at Buckham Memorial Library, call Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.