Virtual Lunch & Learn Program with Claire LaCanne from the University of Minnesota Extension — from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Learn about the different roles insects play in our ecosystems, including endangered and invasive insects.
Open to all ages, but caters towards adults — $12 per person ($10 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, Nov. 17. Upon registration, the link for the live presentation will be emailed to you. If you do not receive it, check your promotions and spam folders, then contact education@rbnc.org.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Science Days — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. For the 2020-21 school year, River Bend Nature Center invites homeschool families, co-ops, and distance learners the opportunity to experience all of the seasons at River Bend. On each science day, two different topics are offered, with two sessions of each, to ensure small group sizes (six students). Students can register for one class, or for both. Each program is an hour long, open to sixth through eighth graders and $10 per person, per program. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Nov. 20.
Decomposition Expedition at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., learn about what and how things decompose, as well as some of nature's decomposers.
Survival at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., learn about how to survive in the wild, then practice your skills at River Bend with a Naturalist.
School’s Out Adventure Days: Treasure Hunters — from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an additional $10 fee. Learn to navigate through the woods, read a map, and more; all skills needed to find treasure.
Open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade — $50 per person ($40 for River Bend members), "Pay What You Can" scholarships available at rbnc.org/adventureday and return to education@rbnc.org.
Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the camp will be mainly outside. Pre-registration is required by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.