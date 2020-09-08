There are still a few openings in the courses scheduled for the fall term of Cannon Valley Elder Collegium that begins the week of Sept. 14.
They will be held online via Zoom: "Reinhold Niebuhr on Democracy in Perilous Times" (Richard Crouter), "The Moral Life: Ethics and Literature" (Ed Langerak), "Oceans, Climate, and Corals: Connections and Perspectives for Minnesotans" (Gary Wagenbach), and "History of Mathematics from 30,000 BCE to 300 BCE" (Don Barry).
See cvec.org for course descriptions, class schedules, current enrollmen, and registration information. Class sizes are limited to 15.