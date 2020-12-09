Dictionary Project-3.jpg

Dictionary Project

Medford third graders did not get a visit from the Faribault Lions Club this year, due to COVID-19, but they still received dictionaries and thanked the club with a photo. (Photo courtesy of Medford Public Schools)
Dictionary Project-2.jpg

Faribault Lions Club President Debra Wasserman dropped off boxes of dictionaries at the Faribault District Office lobby for teachers to distribute to third graders. (Photo courtesy of Steve Wasserman)
Dictionary Project.jpg

Although Faribault Lions Club members couldn't distribute dictionaries to third graders in person this year, per their annual tradition, they still packaged up the dictionaries to distribute to drop off at local schools. Pictured, Lion Steve Wasserman unloads boxes to drop off at the Faribault District Office. 
