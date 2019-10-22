Divine Mercy Catholic Church invites everyone to the Listening Session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Divine Mercy, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault.
Archbishop Hebda will be participating and present to hear from the people. People from anywhere in the Archdiocese are welcome. The gathering will include prayer, discussion and the opportunity to offer feedback on what is working well now and what are the challenges and opportunities for us in the next five to 10 years in our Archdiocese. Feedback will be welcome in writing, as well as in discussion and in brief presentations.
This event is one of 20 sessions being held in the Archdiocese, with over 180 local parishes. All are welcome to participate in this historic event. The last Synod in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis was over 80 years ago.
Visit divinemercy.cc/synod or archspm.org/synodpromo for more information. Contact local Synod Ambassador Chair, Shane Penrick at 507-363-2831 or spemrick@viracon.com with any questions.