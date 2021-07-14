Taryn Longshore, of Faribault, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota, Morris.
Longshore graduates from University of Minnesota, Morris
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Trending Now
-
34-unit luxury townhome development earns Planning Commission's support
-
Wisconsin seeking extradition of potential homicide suspect
-
Former Woolen Mill store unsalvageable, say county leaders
-
Two arrested in Montana for rural Northfield murder
-
Reps. Craig, Omar sign on to effort to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level