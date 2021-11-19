One to two free Café Chats for farmers, agriculture professionals, and landowners — hosted by the Sustainable Farming Association (SFA) and several partners — takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Ruth's on Stafford, 410 Stafford Lane S, Dundas. Speakers will include Gary Wyatt, Travis Bruce, Jake Langeslag, Brad Gordon and Clair LaCanne.
The chats will be focused on grazing woodlots, wooded acres in pastureland, and building natural shade and other forest products into existing pasture. Local farmers, SFA staff, University of Minnesota Extension educators and others will provide management background and real-world experiences to help others get more from their wooded pasture acreage.
All are welcome to attend, and coffee and bakery goods will be provided free of charge. Attendees are welcome to stick around for lunch afterwards to network and chat more. Registration is encouraged, and walkups are welcome. Register at sfa-mn.org/silvopasture-agroforestry.
Chats are free to attend and are funded by the Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. The events are part of a joint effort between the University of Minnesota Extension, SFA, Great River Greening and CINRAM.