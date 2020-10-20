MNsure last week awarded $3.5 million in funding to support 43 organizations across Minnesota, including HealthFinders Collaborative in Faribault.
These grants will target outreach to uninsured populations and sustain a robust statewide navigator network to provide application, enrollment and renewal assistance to Minnesotans who need help to get and maintain coverage.
Over the last year, nearly 23,000 Minnesotans found coverage with the help of a navigator grantee organization and tens of thousands were helped with other important steps, like reporting changes or renewing coverage.
“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these agencies have quickly adapted their strategies to continue providing crucial assistance to Minnesotans across the state helping them find and enroll in comprehensive health care coverage,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Free in-person and over the phone options are available. Set up an appointment today and be ready when open enrollment starts on Nov. 1.”
Grantees work to assist communities with all aspects of the application, enrollment and renewal process, and utilize established relationships with populations facing barriers to coverage.
Grants are split into three funding areas: Geographic Focus, Population Focus, and new this year, Capacity Building.
HealthFinders, which will awarded $68,000, received a Population Focus grant. The grants support organizations that have identified populations that face barriers to enrolling in coverage and/or high levels of uninsurance and can demonstrate an ability to effectively reach, enroll and help renew coverage for the population.
In Faribault, many of HealthFinders clients are immigrants, particularly residents who speak Spanish and Somali.
In Faribault, HealthFinders is at 1415 Town Square Lane. Reach it at 507-323-8100. There is also an office in Northfield in the rear of Sterling Drug, 706 Division St., 507-646-8964.