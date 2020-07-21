Haley Storms has been hired as Faribault Public Schools’ Health and Safety Manager.
Storms graduated from Hutchinson High School and the University of Minnesota (BA in biology and public health). For the last five years she has worked in clinical research. Most recently, she’s worked for the University of Minnesota and Park Nicollet.
As Health and Safety Manager, Storms will be responsible for implementing all environmental, health and safety procedures in the district.
“I’ve spent all of my post-grad career growing my biology background, but with a real passion for public health, I’m excited to have the opportunity to start my public health career with Faribault Public Schools,” Storms said.