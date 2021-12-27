On behalf of the Buckham West staff and Board of Directors, I would like to wish all of our members and community supporters a very Merry Christmas. Our organization is now experiencing increased participation in many, many areas and we are so happy that people are comfortable coming to see us again. We hope you will join again in 2022!
• At this time, I would like to announce our holiday closure schedule.
• Senior Dining- There will be no noon meal served or Meals on Wheels delivery on Friday, Dec. 31.
• Fashions on Central will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1.
Buckham West will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31.
Help at Home
If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with snow removal or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. They can be reached by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and asking for their local staff member, Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
Winter Tips for Seniors
To help accomplish our goal of staying healthy, happy, and safe this winter, here are 6 tips that you may find beneficial.
When it is slippery outside, don't ever walk with your hands in your pockets. If your arms are free to move you will have much better balance, and if you do slip and fall your injuries will most likely be less serious.
The experts recommend daily getting at least 600 to 800 International Units of vitamin D3 for bone health either in your diet or from supplements. In addition, I have found that taking vitamin D also helps my mood a lot, especially during the winter doldrums.
Try to get at least some exercise on most days, even if it is just walking or jogging in place at home, along with some stretching. Exercise is great for one's body … and mind.
Winter is a great time to do things that otherwise wouldn't get done around the house, such as cleaning out closets, drawers, and cabinets. And don't forget to donate your extra clothes to Fashions on Central!
Ensure that you have adequate lighting in your home, either through night lights or lamps so you can always see where you are going during the long dark winter nights. And have a flashlight handy, too.
Attitude is everything in surviving winter. Enjoy!
Tax Benefits
With just days left in 2021, many people will want to take advantage of the tax benefit gained by making a charitable donation before the end of the year. If you are thinking about making such a donation, a gift to Buckham West would be benefiting a worthwhile non-profit organization while you receive a tax benefit.
Or if you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, a gift to Buckham West would also be greatly appreciated. A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70½ or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution. Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
New Year’s Resolution
Too much stuff in your closets? Please consider donating your gently used clothing items to Fashions on Central located at 325 Central Ave in downtown Faribault. Our store is now open Tuesday through Saturday each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support the Senior Center.
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next session:
• Tuesday, Jan.4: Amon Carter Art Museum’s Art of the American West
Join us as we view the Carter Legacy galleries housing the original collection of Frederic Remington and Charles Russell objects. We will also discover how other artist of the time and modern and contemporary artists have depicted the American west.
Reminders
• Just a reminder to our current senior center members that we would like to encourage you to get your membership renewal form in before the end of this year. This year’s membership dues are $40 per person. Plus, if you are not a member yet, now is a great time to become a new member!
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 507-332-7357.