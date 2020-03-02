Bagels and Birds
This program is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7. Bagels and Birds is a monthly program at River Bend Nature Center held on the first Saturday of each month for those of all ages to enjoy. Enjoy coffee and bagels while learning how to identify birds with a Naturalist.
This event is free and registration is not required.
School’s Out Adventure Days: Spring Break
This event features day-long camps open to kindergarten through fifth-grade students from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Optional childcare before camps available for an additional $10 fee starting at 8 a.m. and after, ending at 4:30 p.m. The Adventure Day fee is $50 per person — $40 for members. Pre-registration is required.
Tuesday, March 10 — Minnesota Adventures: Youth will learn about Minnesota's natural history and native species through hands-on activities and outdoor exploration.
Wednesday, March 11 — Geology Rocks: Expect hands-on activities, fun games and science experiments revolving around rocks and minerals.
Thursday, March 12 — Weather Watchers: Learn about the atmosphere and what creates weather processes such as wind, clouds and precipitation.
Friday, March 13 — Engineering Around the World: Have fun building different structures and learning what it takes to be an engineer.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.