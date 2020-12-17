During a holiday season unlike any other due to the continuing pandemic, The Owatonna People’s Press and Faribault Daily News are seeking positive stories of community members supporting each other, maybe even in a distanced way, this Christmas to feature for the Faribault Daily News/Owatonna People’s Press Dec. 26 paper. Anyone who is aware of a positive story of community members supporting each other through the season can call Northfield News Associate Editor Sam Wilmes at (507) 696-3083, or reach out via email at samuel.wilmes@apgsomn.com.
Submissions welcome for Dec. 26 centerpiece
- Sam Wilmes
-
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.