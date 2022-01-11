...HEAVY SNOW ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight across
western Minnesota. The snow will spread southeast through early
Friday morning. Snowfall rates around an inch per hour are
possible at times. The snow will end from north to south late
Friday afternoon and early Friday evening.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect late tonight through early
Friday evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts will
drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Question: What is the law in regards to pushing snow from ones driveway out onto the road?
Answer: It is illegal to place snow from a driveway on or next to a public highway or street. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds everyone, “The placing of snow on or near a public road creates hazards, including drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction and unsafe access. Keep crosswalks, intersections, entrances and exits clean and unobstructed.”
Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing snow on to public roads or sidewalks. This includes ditches and the right-of-way area along roads.
Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties also apply if the placement of snow creates a hazard, such as a slippery area, frozen rut or bump, that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.
Send questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848 or Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.