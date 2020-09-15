2020 marks a critical point in our nation’s future and there has, perhaps, never been a more important year for colleges and universities to embrace their responsibilities to communities and democracy. Among those include the obligation to both recognize Constitution Day on Sept. 17 and to encourage and facilitate student voter engagement. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment which extended voting rights to women, a milestone that must be celebrated and critically considered. Alongside other Iowa & Minnesota Campus Compact (IMCC) members, South Central College (SCC) is prepared to meet this challenge head on through a variety of activities that encourage civic engagement.
“Our partnership with IMCC allows us to partner with other area institutions committed to meaningfully engage with the 2020 presidential election during this global pandemic and relieve some of the barriers to voting that exist. As with any presidential election year, it is our duty to help students become informed contributors to the democratic process,” said SCC President Annette Parker.
SCC’s Student Senates and Student Life offices have been working on this engagement effort since the beginning of 2020 starting with outreach to encourage students to register vote, as well as complete the 2020 Census. Leading up to Constitution Day, they also provided a series of four training modules for students about the Constitution.
In addition, all interested individuals, including students, employees and community members, are invited to participate in the Campus Compact virtual dialogue Fulfilling the Promise of Full Citizenship to be held on Constitution Day at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. To register, visit zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUvd-yurDopH9dfWvaIlXJxyftgRCdIWqf7.