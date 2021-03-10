Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 16 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA DAKOTA IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FARIBAULT FREEBORN RICE STEELE WASECA IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN PEPIN PIERCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, DURAND, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, OWATONNA, RED WING, RIVER FALLS, AND WASECA.