Due to the success of the first-ever Minnesota AmeriCorps Emergency Response Initiative (ERI), which was launched in spring 2020 to help Minnesota organizations affected by COVID-19, ServeMinnesota announced that it is doubling its efforts and seeking more than 700 individuals to serve in sites across the state.
Beginning in June, AmeriCorps members will serve in organizations and schools to help pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students, as well as provide support to individuals and families facing food insecurity, homelessness and isolation.
“Last spring, we were able to make an immediate impact on those whose lives were upended by COVID-19,” ServeMinnesota CEO Audrey Suker said. “More than 300 people in 37 communities helped their neighbors in need. Because the pandemic has highlighted and, in many cases, exacerbated the inequalities in our communities, this year we’re looking for more than twice as many service-minded individuals to help in the Twin Cities metro area and greater Minnesota.”
Organizations that are in need of assistance are encouraged to apply by March 26 at www.serveminnesota.org/emergency-response. Anyone interested in serving in the ERI is asked to apply by May 19 at the same website. Members will serve through Aug. 14, 2021, and will receive a modest living stipend, a scholarship, and other benefits during their service. ERI AmeriCorps members typically serve 300 hours (approximately 35 hours per week for 10 weeks).