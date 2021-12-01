Reshard Saulter has been named to the dean of students position at Faribault Middle School, pending School Board approval at its Dec. 6 meeting.
Saulter earned his bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Minnesota and his master’s in educational leadership from Liberty University. He’s currently pursuing his doctorate in organizational leadership. He has previously worked in special education and has 21 years of experience in law enforcement.
“Education is where it all started for me and is where I wanted to finish my working experience. Being a dean of students appealed to me because it will provide a different outlet than being in a classroom to make an impact on our youth and the community,” Saulter said. “I hope to be a positive role model for all students, show them they can achieve anything they want no matter where they come from, and help mold them to become part of our society as productive citizens. I want students to know I will always have their best interest in mind.”
Saulter is a native of Boynton Beach, Fla. and resides in Rosemount. He said he’s excited to join Faribault Public Schools.
“From day one starting with interviews they made me feel welcomed. That provided a sense of home for me.”