Buckham Memorial Library will host a virtual bird watching presentation by Amy Simso Dean at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Participants will learn how to get started at bird watching, how to identify local birds, and how to set up a bird feeding station. They will also learn about easy community science projects that can help support bird conservation.
Registration is required. Email the library at library@ci.faribault.mn.us or call 507-334-2089 to reserve a spot no later than Tuesday, Feb. 16. An email is required to receive the zoom meeting information.