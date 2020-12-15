Government officials expect vaccine scams to emerge as distribution begins.
Selling fake vaccines and other treatments is likely only one of many ways scammers will try to cash in on the vaccine release. Watch out for phishing messages attempting to trick you into sharing your passwords and personal information. Con artists have already impersonated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization in phishing emails that claim to have news about the disease. BBB has also seen an increase in scams using robocalls to impersonate government officials.
Research carefully: Scammers are very creative, so be skeptical of anything that seems too good – or off the wall – to be true. Double check any information about the vaccine with official news sources. And be aware that none of the vaccines can be currently purchased online or in stores.
Check with your doctor: If you want a vaccine early, reach out to your healthcare provider about your options. If you don’t have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local health department for more information.
Ignore calls for immediate action: While you may want to be first in line for the vaccine, don’t let that sense of urgency cloud your judgment. Scammers try to get you to act before you think.
Think the link may be real? Double check the URL: Scammers often buy official-looking URLs to use in their cons. If the message alleges to come from the local government, make sure the URL ends in .gov (for the United States) or .ca (for Canada). When in doubt, perform a separate internet search for the website.