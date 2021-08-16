Emily Skjeveland, of Faribault, graduated from Drake University with a Doctor of Pharmacy following the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Skjeveland graduates from Drake University
Recommended for you
Load comments
Trending Now
-
Late-night fights have council giving its blessing to earlier bar closing
-
Faribault Schools likely to require masks due to delta variant spread
-
Commissioners discuss land for new jail near planned East View Drive
-
I felt as lucky as Kentucky on a fair day
-
Drug sale charges filed in connection to fatal Sept. overdose