Faribault Schools' new Area Learning Center coordinator, Vonna Dinse, is no stranger to the district.
Dinse, officially hired by the School Board Aug. 26, has worked out of the classroom with the district mentorship program for the last five years, providing instruction and coaching for student-teachers. Her prior experience is in elementary education in Faribault and Owatonna schools.
Dinse majored in elementary education at Minnesota State University, Mankato and received her master’s in education and K-12 reading licensure from St. Mary’s University. She also obtained an education specialist degree from the University of St. Thomas.
“I love building relationships with our students and families, but I also believe in working collaboratively with teachers to provide great instruction for our students so they are prepared and successful as adults,” Dinse said.
Preparing students to be successful adults continues to be Dinse’s main objective at the ALC.
“My goals at the ALC are to continue to run a supportive program for students so they are prepared to be an engaged and successful member of our community,” she said.
Dinse lives outside Owatonna with her husband, Keith, on a fourth-generation hog farm. She enjoys spending time with her five children and five grandchildren.