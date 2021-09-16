National Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW) is Oct. 3-9, 2021. Join NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) all during this week to learn about mental illnesses, treatment options, self-care, and mental health around the world.
Free online classes and forums will feature clinical professionals, researchers, faith leaders, mental health advocates and people with lived experience with mental illness. MIAW topics will include National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Healing and Understanding, Depression Screening Day, World Mental Health Day and more. To register for any of these events, or to find out about NAMI’s free support groups, go to namimn.org or call 651-645-2948.