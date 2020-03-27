At the recommendation of Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health, the City of Faribault is closing all of its Parks and Recreation facilities, along with cancelling all Parks and Rec programming, through May 4.
The facilities include the Faribault Community Center and the Washington Recreation Center.
Additionally, in conjunction with the National Recreation and Parks Association, parks staff will be closing all park playgrounds and picnic shelters.
All city and state trails will remain open, and park staff is encouraging people to use these amenities, while maintaining a safe, six-foot distance from one another, which is being recommended by the MDH.
The City of Faribault will continue to issue periodical virtual fitness classes free of charge to ensure the community can stay active during this difficult time. To see those classes, visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, or keep an eye on the Faribault Community Television channel (channel 10 for Consolidated Communications or 181 for Spectrum).