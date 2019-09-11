The Rice County Historical Society and the Faribault Branch of the American Association of University Women co-sponsor a program that brings Rochester artist Al Smith to Faribault to present WOW: Women of War.
The program is 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 in the Calander Family Room at the Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW Second Ave. Smith, using only pencil, set out a number of years ago to recreate photographed scenes from the horrific truth of the Vietnam War. He found a spiritual connection to each soldier he drew for what he titled "The Vietnam Experience."
After he completed that project, he used has artistic talents to create a "War Heroes" journey, creating portraits of soldiers from stories of war. But the women who came to his "War Heroes" programs would always ask, "Where are the women?" So, he learned about how women contributed to war efforts and created "Women of War" portraits that include WASP's (Women Airforce Service Pilots), nurses and other women served in World War II.
Since there is limited seating, those who plan to are strongly encouraged to call the RCHS Museum at 332-2121 to reserve a space. For AAUW and RCHS members the program is free; for nonmembers, a $3 fee.