Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.