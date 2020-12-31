Paradise Center for the Arts welcomes the public to the first gallery exhibition in 2021. The galleries will be open from Jan. 7 until Feb. 13.
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 8 and will include a Facebook livestream. A virtual gallery talk with the artists is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
The event will be carried live on Facebook with artist interviews starting at 5:30 pm.
In the Carlander Family Gallery are artists Liz Lang, and the local family of Jessica Prill, Matt Leister and Kira Leister. In the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery, Julie Fakler is featured, with artwork from Bethlehem Academy in the Creger Memorial Gallery. Paradise Center for the Arts Pottery is on display in the Hy-Vee Gallery.
St. Paul artist Liz Lang, has been riding the light rail to and from her job. Liz’s path takes her across the Mississippi river between the Twin Cities. She has been utilizing her commute as an extension of her studio practice by sketching on the train and incorporating the lines and textures of the environment. Lang will exhibit 100 of those pieces in the Carlander Gallery.
Local Faribault artists Prill, and Matt Leister and Kira Leister will have a family show. Prill is a jewelry artist and Fleur de Lis gallery owner. She loves to play with silver and stones, and fire. The end result are beautiful pieces of unique jewelry that bring joy to the person wearing it. Matt Leister uses photography to share his unique view of the world. Matt has a love for adventure and getting to the hard to reach location for an amazing photo. Jessica and Matt’s, daughter Kira Leister, is a mixed-media artist who loves to create.
Fakler, the Paradise’s Visual Arts & Education director, will exhibit 12 paintings in the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery with one painting for every year for the last 12 years. Her first exhibition at the Paradise was in 2009. This exhibition will celebrate the progression of her paintings from 2009 to 2020.
Jason Hillesheim’s Bethlehem Academy students will exhibit a variety of pieces in the Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery.
PCA pottery artists Katie Wood, Dianne Lockerby, Char Johnson, Audrey Sand and Julie M.Fakler will be featured in the Hy-Vee Gallery.