To help reduce the potential transmission of coronavirus Rice County officials ask that anyone needing to access its Social Services office avoid coming into the office.
Applying for the services can be accomplished through the mail, email or telephone, and does not usually require a personal visit to the office, according to Social Services Director Mark Shaw. Anyone needing assistance from Social Services should consider the following:
For HealthCare - Apply online at MNSURE.org
If you prefer a paper application call us at 507-332-5995
For Childcare – Call 507-332-5995 and leave your name and address – and an application will be mailed to you.
For Cash or Food Assistance – Apply online at ApplyMN.DHS.MN.GOV. Anyone preferring a paper application should call 507-332-5995.
Anyone with questions about public assistance benefits should email fin_asst@co.rice.mn.us.
To apply for all other services such as mental health or disabilities case management, call 507-333-3773 or email RCSocialServices @co.rice.mn.us.