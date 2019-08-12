Studio of Stars

Studio of Stars dance studio dancers participated in the postponed Faribault Heritage Parade on Aug. 9. This concludes the summer events for Studio of Stars. Pictured are Nolan Sjodin, Daniel Bothun, Ruby Heil, Shae Battles, Ava Gersemehl, Kailey Bricko, Carmen Voegele, Mikasi Benton, Layah Ferris, Kendallynne Boevers, Emily Barton, Izabella Bartness, Jasmine Voegele, Olivia Streefland, Madelyn Peterson, Diana Gonzalez-Camacho, Addy Schaner, Leah Nowaczewski, Courtney Keilen, Abigail Glynn, Ava Monson, Grace Yetzer, Jordyn Tesch, Piper Gare, Elizabeth Peterson, Camryn Belmont, Kaia Quimby, Jacky Martinez, Mara Cook and Andrea Brady. (Photo courtesy of Jena Bothun)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

