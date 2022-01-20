...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Minnesota Department of Agriculture to host industrial hemp production forum
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting its 2022 Industrial Hemp Production Forum on Wednesday, February 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The half-day virtual event is designed for anyone interested in hemp and hemp production. It is free to attend.
Forum topics include updates on the MDA’s hemp licensing requirements, the new inspection requirements for those processing raw hemp from the field, and opportunities in fiber production.
2022 will be the second year Minnesota will operate under a federally approved state plan that governs hemp production and regulation. The state previously worked under a hemp pilot program from 2016-2020.