The Reminders are coming to Shattuck-St. Mary's Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Day.
In addition to several workshops for students and a school assembly, they will perform a concert open to the general public on at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in Newhall Auditorium.
Tickets are $12 for students and $20 for adults. Go to s-sm.org/arts/fesler-lampertacoustic-roots/ to purchase tickets, or buy them at the box office.
The Reminders are a rare and remarkable musical duo seamlessly blending soulful sounds and roots music with insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics. The group consists of Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee/vocalist Aja Black, a collective creative force that’s hard to beat. Their unique mashup of razor-sharp rhymes; raw, soulful vocals; and reggae-tinged hip hop beats form the perfect backdrop for their relevant and inspiring themes.