Merlin players opens 25th season with "leading ladies"

The production“Leading Ladies” runs at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at the Paradise Center for the Arts, Faribault.
This laugh-till-your-face-hurts comedy is the story of Leo and Jack, two down on their luck Shakespearean actors on the Moose Lodge Circuit in 1954 Pennsylvania, written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Artistic Director, Julianna Skulzacek.
Purchase tickets online at paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372 during box office hours, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday and till 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Box office opens one hour before show. You are invited to an opening night reception after the show on October 25.