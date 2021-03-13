Join the library on Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 for another presentation about bird watching in Minnesota, this time with a focus on spring birds.
In this virtual bird talk presented by Amy Simso Dean, you’ll learn how easy it is to get started or to get better at birdwatching (aka birding). You’ll also learn how to identify local birds, how to set up a bird feeding station, and you’ll hear about easy community science projects you can do that help support bird conservation - some as easy as just watching birds. You’ll also have the opportunity to ask questions.
Dean, vice chair of Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis, has been birding for over 25 years. She also works part time at The Raptor Center and founded an after school birdwatching club for kids. As much as she loves birding, she really loves getting people excited about birds and birding.
This presentation is open to bird lovers of all ages, but registration is required in advance. Email the library library@ci.faribault.mn.us or call 507-334-2089 to reserve your spot no later than Tuesday, March 30. An email address is required so Zoom meeting information can be shared.