The Department of Natural Resources is looking for passionate and dedicated college students interested in learning more about possible careers with the DNR through paid summer internship opportunities.
DNR summer interns will not only gain valuable experience and training, but will also help the agency create a healthy, sustainable, and livable Minnesota for future generations.
The internship opportunities, located throughout the state, run the gamut of agency operations — from accounting to wildlife management. Interns work 20 to 40 hours per week, and receive a competitive salary of $15 an hour. As part of their internships, students must also fulfill an academic requirement or receive academic credit from their educational institution.
To apply, visit the state of Minnesota careers website and enter “intern” into the keywords field on the job search page. Select “Natural Resources Dept” in the “Agency” column on the left side of the page. Choose the internship(s) of interest and click the apply button to submit an application.
Applications will be open until Jan. 31. Positions will start in May and June.
The DNR is an equal opportunity and veteran-friendly employer. We celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion. To request an accommodation or alternative format of the applications, please contact us at: ADAdiversity.DNR@state.mn.us; 651-259-5016; or call using a preferred telecommunications relay provider.
Fort Snelling State Park hosts annual Winter Trails Day on Jan. 11
Sample snowshoeing, skiing, archery, fat biking and more this Saturday at Fort Snelling State Park.
Winter Trails Day runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an array of activities, including guided nature hikes every half hour, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Activities will be set up near the beach area, and will be followed by hot cocoa and a bonfire. The event will be held regardless of snow conditions.
“Finding an enjoyable outdoor activity is a great way to stay active and really enjoy the season,” said Nick Bartels, assistant supervisor at Fort Snelling State Park. “Winter Trails Day provides an opportunity to take part in many outdoor activities that can be enjoyed alone or with others. Whether you try something new, or pick up a few tips on your winter hobby, Winter Trails Day is a great gateway to winter recreation in Minnesota.”
Sign-language interpreters will be on hand to help make the day’s activities more accessible to those with hearing disabilities. Stop by the registration tent for more information.
Winter Trails Day is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division, REI Co-op, Mississippi Park Connection, Northern Star Scouting, the Loppet Foundation, the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and others.
The use of fat bikes and other equipment will be free, but a $7 vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.
Permits are available at the park, however, those attending Winter Trails Day can avoid waiting in line by getting their permit in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations to buy a one-day ($7) or year-round ($35) permit.
For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday).