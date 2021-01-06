Cover crop incentives increase for 2021 in high-priority areas

Beginning this year, farmers who have land in high-priority areas of Rice County may be able to get $45 per acre to plant cover crops. As part of the new Cannon River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, parts of Rice County that are identified as high-priority for water quality may be eligible to get the higher rates. These areas include the watersheds of Cedar, Hunt, and Fox lakes, and the Prairie Creek and Little Cannon Watersheds.
To find out if property is located in one of these areas, a press release advises people to contact staff at the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Residents not in one of the priority areas may still be eligible to receive up to $35 per acre through the Rice SWCD’s Cover Crop Incentive Program.
To qualify, the land must not have a history of cover crop use or be enrolled in another conservation program that pays for cover crop incentives, and farmers must agree to a three-year contract. Cover crops are seen by conservation officials as a great way to improve soil health, reduce erosion, suppress weeds, and build organic matter.
Funding is limited. For 2021, the district will again be offering custom interseeding for farmers who want to establish a cover crop early, but do not have the time or equipment to do it themselves. Call the district at 507-332-5408 to start the application process. District staff are available to help sign up for the programs and can assist in selecting the cover crop mix that meets the specific needs of individual farms. For more information about cover crops, visit www.riceswcd.org/cover-crops.